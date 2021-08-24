Australian Survivor: George Mladenov shocked tribemates Emmett Pug’s public sledge

- Advertisement -

Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn star George Mladenov delivered a savage blow to fellow contestant Emmett Pugh on Tuesday night’s tense episode.

The politician, 31, left his tribemates stunned as he publicly insulted Emmett during tribal council, while he was supposed to be voting for someone to leave in private.

Traditionally, contestants whisper their vote so the rest of the tribe are unaware of their choice – but George sensationally ignored this, instead choosing to dig at Emmett and confirm he was voting him off the show.

Awkward: Australian Survivor Brains V Brawn’s George Mladenov delivered a savage blow to fellow contestant Emmett Pugh (pictured) on Tuesday night’s tense episode

Holding his vote up to the camera, George shouted so everyone could hear: ‘Do you know what Emmett?

‘If my only talent in life was standing there and looking pretty, I’d be bitter as well. Lucky I’m not!’

The camera then flashed to Emmett, looking clearly surprised while the rest of the tribe gasped in shock.

Not a care in the world: Traditionally, contestants whisper their vote so the rest of the tribe are unaware of their choice – but George sensationally went against this during the tense episode, instead choosing to dig at Emmett and confirm he was voting him off the show

Moments earlier, Emmett had cast his vote for George, softly telling the camera: ‘George, we had an alliance, and you voted off my friend. So I had to make some new friends – and hopefully tonight I can get rid of you.’

Despite the votes being extremely close between the duo, Emmett was eventually named as the latest evictee – saying: ‘Well done, guys!’ as host Jonathan LaPaglia extinguished his torch and sent him packing.

While gutted he won’t be continuing his journey, Emmett told Channel 10 after his departure: ‘I was free to go back to my beautiful wife [Johanna Robin] and I felt absolute bliss.

Shook: The camera then flashed to Emmett, looking clearly surprised while the rest of the tribe gasped in shock

‘I went in there to play a selfish game and try to win everything, and though I was sent home I took a lot out of it.

‘I’ve learnt about myself and my life and being grateful for everything I have… even though there’s a lot more a $500,000 dollar check could have provided.’

Australian Survivor: Brains vs Brawn continues 7:30pm on Sunday on Channel 10