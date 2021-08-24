Changes in E10 petrol: Drivers just days away from new fuel Question the impact on compatibility

This new gasoline is 10 percent made from renewable ethanol. It will be replacing E5 in the UK as the standard unleaded fuel grade. It is possible to blend it with more ethanol and reduce carbon emissions, which will help meet climate change goals.

Sticklen said, "Consumers are more interested in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles (EVs)". However, these products are costly and can cause anxiety for consumers. Petroleum with 10 percent and 15 percent ethanol will continue to be used for 10-15 years, but the demand is slowly decreasing.

The Government recommends that drivers who have used E10 gasoline in non-compliant vehicles should simply use E5 (or '97+ octane petrol) next time. It shouldn't be an issue to use a single E10 gasoline tank in a car that isn't compatible. Drivers shouldn't have to empty the tank after putting petrol in a diesel engine. Vehicles will not sustain engine damage if the tank is emptied once only. However, prolonged use of E10 petrol with non-compatible vehicles can cause damage and should not be done. E10 will be available on UK fuel pumps in September. However, many people have reported that they are already seeing it. The project is expected to begin in Northern Ireland by 2022.

Publiated at Mon, 23 August 2021 23.16:46 +0000