Charlie Watts was welcomed back by Mick Jagger in this heartbreaking letter He was in band just days before his death

Mick Jagger, the frontman of the Rolling Stones, posted a touching Instagram message welcoming Charlie Watts back to the band just days before his death. After recovering from an operation earlier in the month that saw him withdraw from the US tour, the songwriter, who is 78, said he was looking forward to welcoming Charlie Watts back into the group.

Mick, who has 2.1 million fans, shared that he is excited to perform with his drummer again.

He said, “We look forward to welcoming Charlie home as soon as he’s fully recovered.”

Mick said, “Thanks to Steve Jordan for taking over so that we can continue playing all of the shows this fall,”

Keith Richards, the guitarist of the rock band, wrote an emotional blog in which he acknowledged that Charlie’s departure from the tour was a blow.

