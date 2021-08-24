Charlie Watts was welcomed back by Mick Jagger in this heartbreaking letter He was in band just days before his death

Mick Jagger, the frontman of the Rolling Stones, posted a touching Instagram message welcoming Charlie Watts back to the band just days before his death. After recovering from an operation earlier in the month that saw him withdraw from the US tour, the songwriter, who is 78, said he was looking forward to welcoming Charlie Watts back into the group.
Mick, who has 2.1 million fans, shared that he is excited to perform with his drummer again.
He said, “We look forward to welcoming Charlie home as soon as he’s fully recovered.”
Mick said, “Thanks to Steve Jordan for taking over so that we can continue playing all of the shows this fall,”
Keith Richards, the guitarist of the rock band, wrote an emotional blog in which he acknowledged that Charlie’s departure from the tour was a blow.
READ MORE: ‘Utterly devastated’ Katie Price rushed to hospital after ‘attack’
He said, “This was a little bit of a shock to us all. We’re all hoping for Charlie to make a quick recovery and that he sees you as soon as possible.”
He concluded the blog post by saying “Thanks to Steve Jordan, for being here in the interim.”
This news is coming after The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour was cancelled by the star due to health problems.
Charlie had a procedure, and was advised by his doctors to resign from the tour. He said that it would take “a while” for his recovery.
She was standing before Charlie her godfather, and he was playing drums behind her.
Georgia captioned this post with the following: “Starting off with my amazing godfather Charlie, in the back swipe für die coolsten Tour Sisters in all of the world!” “(sic).
Today, however, Bernard Doherty (London publicist for the drummer) confirmed his sad news in a statement to PA News Agency.
The statement said, “It’s with great sadness that we announce Charlie Watts’s death.”
Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 18:20.55 +0000