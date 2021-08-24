Chris Evans, Virgin Radio’s co-star and host, bids goodbye Steps down “She has left us”

Chris Evans shared a goodbye to one of his Virgin Radio Breakfast co-stars yesterday. Broadcaster Amelia Cox, who was the presenter on Virgin Radio Breakfast, had “gone away to do other things.”

Chris spent nine years at the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show and moved to Virgin Radio in 2002.

- Advertisement -

Regular listeners will be familiar with Chris’ morning show, which he hosts along Vassos Alexandr and Rachel Horne.

Amelia, Rachel’s mother, is usually there to join him on Mondays.

The beloved radio host was surprised when she introduced her replacement Monday morning.

READ MORE Virgin Radio: Chris Evans is’replaced!