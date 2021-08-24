Christine Lampard is a loving mother on the walk With Freddie

- Advertisement -

As a second mother, she has been thoroughly enjoying her life.

And Christine Lampard looked every bit the doting mother on Friday as she took her baby son Freddie, five months, for a stroll in London.

Television presenter 42 looked stylish in blue jeans and a white striped shirt on the mother-son walk.

Christine sported a stylish denim-and-white top outfit that she paired it with black sandals studded in chic black.

This beautiful Irish woman had to carry her baby in a black carrier and push the pram down the road.

Christine kept her appearance low-key by wearing her brunette hair down in delicate waves, while her natural features were displayed.

Christine and Patricia are also parents. Frank, her ex-Chelsea manager, also has daughters Luna (15) and Isla (14).

The couple took some time out of their parenting duties to attend Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett’s wedding earlier this month.

Frank and Christine were among the star-studded guests at the nuptials, which included Alesha Dixon and Dermot O’Leary as well as Cat Deeley and their partners.

Ant and the duo are friends for many years. Ant and Dec even had Ant’s Irish beauty star on their Saturday Night Takeaway Get out Of Me Ear joke in 2014.

Christine shared that she still felt the effects of the weekend’s events as she returned to Lorraine as a fill-in host.

According to her, she was hoarse from screaming and singing at reception. She also explained that Dr Amir Khan, a TV doctor, gave her his mother’s hangover cure, which she continued drinking throughout the program.

She said that she was screaming and singing over everyone, but not singing. I swear, this week I will keep my cool!

“I will keep drinking Mama Khan’s [drink] throughout the show …’