Console wipe-off and upgrade: What’s the next console server? wipe day?

Rust is a huge part of Rust’s experience. Server wipes don’t have to be difficult for people who play on Xbox One and PS4.

Although they may not have the same games as PCs, Rust console editions still follow a similar schedule.

- Advertisement -

For those who are keeping up with the official plan: A new Rust console Edition server wipe will be happening this week.

You can play the Rust console edition on all PS4 and Xbox One consoles. However, there are no next-gen upgrades.

All console gamers, regardless of their hardware, can get the latest version from both the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store. The week’s end is the most important time in the gaming calendar.