He stated: “To play in the City, not United?” He said, “I’m not going that.”

“Why?” Manchester United is my home, and that is why.

- Advertisement -

It would be extremely, very very, very hard to play in Manchester City, I can tell you that.

Manchester United makes it very difficult.

Ronaldo’s move to City would anger United supporters.

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 18:41.07 +0000