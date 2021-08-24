Cyberpunk 2077: Cyberpunk Online: Do not get rid of it just yet

Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt is working on new content.

When Cyberpunk launched last year, it was plagued with performance and bugs. Multiple updates later and Cyberpunk is now living up to the promise it made when it launched late last year.

According to the latest update files, CD Projekt actually has something in the works for an open-world action title.

Tyler McVicker posted a YouTube video suggesting that Cyberpunk 2077 could see multiplayer.

Cyberpunk’s first announcement of Multiplayer included it, however the plan was cancelled near launch.

McVicker claims that files in the most recent update indicate that CD Projekt works on multiplayer content.

CD Projekt also works on Cyberpunk 2077 expansions.

It was always in the plans, and it is nice to see CD Projekt still backing the game.