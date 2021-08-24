Quantcast
24.1 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...
Business

Deliveroo signs a deal for Boots Deliveroo signs a deal with Boots… your door

By Newslanes Media
0
1

Must read

Deliveroo signs a deal for Boots Deliveroo signs a deal with Boots... your door

A pilot program of 14 stores will be launched by the company in several cities, starting Monday. This includes London, Birmingham and Edinburgh, as well as plans for expansion in other locations if it is successful.

The company also offers other products, including makeup, baby necessities, snack, and snacks.

- Advertisement -

Paula Bobbett of Boots said that she carefully chose over 400 products in order to ensure our customers have the right product for them.

It will come in handy when you have an urgent need but cannot leave your home, such as when you are ill or caring for children.

Carlo Mocci, Deliveroo, stated that this partnership would provide more choices and choice for customers, as well as faster delivery times for riders.

There are many supermarkets on this platform, but some question the brands’ ability to profit from the expensive fees.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021 12:48.54 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAuto startup Upstream has raised $62M in Series C funding to bring its business to scale Cloud-based Security
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks