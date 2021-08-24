Deliveroo signs a deal for Boots Deliveroo signs a deal with Boots... your door

A pilot program of 14 stores will be launched by the company in several cities, starting Monday. This includes London, Birmingham and Edinburgh, as well as plans for expansion in other locations if it is successful.

Paula Bobbett of Boots said that she carefully chose over 400 products in order to ensure our customers have the right product for them.

It will come in handy when you have an urgent need but cannot leave your home, such as when you are ill or caring for children.

Carlo Mocci, Deliveroo, stated that this partnership would provide more choices and choice for customers, as well as faster delivery times for riders.