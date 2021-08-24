Destiny 2 Crossplay Release Date LIVE With Bungie Name Change System

The latest Destiny 2 update has brought new content, features and crossplay to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

While some parts of the game are limited to PC vs. PC and console vs. console, Bungie added many ways that gamers can connect across different platforms.

Destiny 2 Season 15 will be the first show to fully support cross-play. Guardians must begin the process by selecting their Bungie Name.

Players will be able to log in when they first play Season of the Lost. The name that was logged in from the platform where they are logged in becomes their Bungie Name, which is used for Cross Play.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Bungie Name System:

Players will be able to log in using the display name from the first platform they use to start Destiny 2 at 10 am PDT (August 24, 2021). This will then become their Bungie Name.

Non-standard characters and symbols, as well as Platform ID numbers will all be removed.