Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford speak out GMB front: “Can takeover”

The couple commute independently, as Ruth explained to Platinum Magazine last summer. Ruth said that they tried to go together one time, but it turned out to be a nightmare as he was half an hour behind schedule.

He was asking, “What are you going to do at 8am? He’s a ship-up-10-minutes-before kind of guy. This is where we’re at opposite ends of this scale.

The pair, who co-hosted the show from the beginning until their departure by Alison Hammond last year, were welcomed back to the audience.

One said: “#ThisMorning goes back to being a grown-up show when Ruth and Eamonn are on…”

A second replied: “@EamonnHolmes you created TV Gold with Dr Khan on This Morning. It was charming to see his bewilderment and deadpan expression, followed by Ruth. It was hilarious. I had to go back and watch it again. It was classic Eamonn at its best. It was a great laugh. It was exactly what Dr. #Ruthgate.”

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 16:06:00 +0000