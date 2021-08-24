Erik Lamela could leave Tottenham red-faced transfer decision

Although it is early in the process, Tottenham could already regret trading Erik Lamela to Bryan Gil during their transfer window. Spurs signed highly-rated Spanish winger Gil after they offered Sevilla an estimated PS21.6m in cash-plus player.

The 29-year old Argentinean had been living in London for eight years. He showed glimpses of brilliance, but never lived up to his potential. - Advertisement - Spurs might be asking themselves if they shouldn’t have allowed him to stay at Sevilla because of the way he is taking to it. Lamela had a fantastic debut in La Liga, scoring twice last week in a 3-0 victory for his team against Rayo Vallecano. He scored a crucial 93rd-minute winner on Monday to secure a valuable 1-0 victory at Getafe.

Lamela’s rapid start at his new club contrasts sharply with Gil’s at Spurs. - Advertisement - His arrival in Spain was delayed due to Spain reaching the Olympics final. He only trained with Tottenham’s teammates one week prior to his season began. Gil wasn’t used as a substitute in the 1-0 victory against Manchester City on Sunday. But he was given his chance when he played against Pacos de Ferreira, a Portuguese minnow. Gil, just like most of the other side, had a frustrating 90-minute encounter. He was yellow-carded several times and failed to make an impact during the encounter.

He was therefore dropped to the bench at Wolves and did not even make it onto the pitch. Spurs won again without him. It is too soon to make a judgement on the 20-year old, but he could still be a big star in England. - Advertisement - Spurs fans will find Lamela’s incredible form to be devastating, especially considering that he already has two goals in the league compared with the entire season last year. This fiery, charismatic midfielder was loved by his supporters and left a touching message via social media after his resignation was announced.

His post read: “Spurs supporters… What can you say?” Although it was an extremely long road together, I think we all took more time than expected, this club is my home. It is the same shirt that I love as you do. Many good times over the years, and I am grateful to my team for all these years. The club has always been a great place to work and I am grateful for their kindnesses. “I want to thank all the supporters for their support, they are my greatest fans. I will be forever grateful.” This club will be with me for all my life. The outcome of Gil’s Premier League debut against Watford will be decided.

