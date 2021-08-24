Fans notice that The Voice: Rita Ora stirs speculations about a rival feud She’s following only ONE coach

- Advertisement -

The Voice‘s celebrity coaches appear to be getting along swimmingly this season.

But fans are convinced they’ve found evidence of a secret feud between Rita Ora and fellow judges Guy Sebastian and Keith Urban.

A quick glance at the British singer’s Instagram account reveals she is following just one other coach: Jessica Mauboy.

Trouble in paradise? Fans of The Voice Australia are convinced they’ve found evidence of a secret feud between Rita Ora (pictured) and fellow judges Guy Sebastian and Keith Urban

- Advertisement -

Guy and Keith, on the other hand, haven’t made the cut.

Rita also follows The Voice Australia’s official Instagram page, but does not follow the five contestants that are part of her team.

Interestingly, Guy, Keith and Jessica are all following Rita’s account.

Hmm! A quick glance at the British singer’s Instagram account reveals Rita doesn’t follow Keith (left) or Guy (right), even though they appear to be getting along swimmingly on the show

She made the cut! Rita is following just one other Voice coach: Jessica Mauboy (pictured)

- Advertisement -

Previous seasons of The Voice have been plagued by feuds between the rival judges.

This year, however, Channel Seven has taken the emphasis away from coach rivalries and is instead focusing on the talented contestants.

The new formula is clearly working, as The Voice has consistently dominated the ratings since its season premiere on August 8.

Remember me? It comes after New Idea reported that pop star Delta Goodrem (pictured) could replace Rita on the panel in 2022, as her return to The Voice is ‘not guaranteed’

It comes after New Idea reported that pop star Delta Goodrem could replace Rita on the panel in 2022, as her return to The Voice is ‘not guaranteed’.

A source claimed Guy was lobbying for his longtime friend to return to the franchise.

The Born to Try star had wanted to join The Voice when it moved from Nine to Seven last year but couldn’t due to ‘prior commitments’.

Delta was a coach on The Voice Australia from its first season in 2012 until its last season on Nine in 2020, but did take a break for season three in 2014.