Genesis EV can also be charged using a standard USB plug

The cord is being cut by electric vehicles

The Genesis GV60, the first electric car from Hyundai’s luxury car line, is capable of wireless charging, the Korean company announced last week.

On Thursday, the compact SUV was unveiled. WiTricity also announced a wireless charging option. The EV will use the same battery platform as that on Hyundai’s upcoming line of electric vehicles. Hyundai claims that the EV will have a range of about 270 miles on one charge.

In Korea, the Genesis car will debut later in the year. It will then launch in America in 2022. It will be the first electric vehicle to be capable of being parked on a charging station and start charging the battery when it arrives in America. There is no plug.

To fully charge the battery, it will take six hours to park over the mat. This is in contrast to charging at home or public stations for up to 10 hours.

BMW was the first to introduce wireless charging in the states with its plug-in hybrid. The Genesis is the first electric vehicle to utilize inductive charging at 100 percent. Hyundai did not go into details, but said that wireless charging was an option and would not be available on every Genesis GV60.

Only 600 new EVs in Korea will come with wireless charging capability.

Although it isn’t as fast as a Tesla Supercharger you still have to charge your car.

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 01:17.43 +0000