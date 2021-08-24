Quantcast
28.8 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...
Technology

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ first reactions deem it ‘nostalgia done right’

By Newslanes Media
0
14

Must read

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' first reactions deem it 'nostalgia done right'

The neighbourhood has received something strange. Sony presented Ghostbusters Afterlife at CinemaCon Las Vegas on Monday. It was a surprise showing and it seemed to be well received.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set 30 years after Ghostbusters II. It follows Callie Coon (Carrie Coon), and her children Phoebe and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), after Callie moves to an old farmhouse. They soon discover that there is something unusual in their neighborhood and are drawn into a paranormal story, one which ties back to Ghostbusters II.

- Advertisement -

Afterlife will need big jumpsuits, considering that the classic films hold a special place within many nostalgia-loving adults’ hearts. First reactions indicate that the audience left happy. Afterlife is a film that invokes nostalgia, but does not get bogged down in it.

SEE ALSO
The thrilling trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes us back in time

Ghostbusters – Afterlife is scheduled to be released on November 11.

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 07:15:11 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAlex Jones recalls breaking up with his ex LIVE during TV Angelina Jolie interview
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks