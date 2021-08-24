‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ first reactions deem it ‘nostalgia done right’

The neighbourhood has received something strange. Sony presented Ghostbusters Afterlife at CinemaCon Las Vegas on Monday. It was a surprise showing and it seemed to be well received.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set 30 years after Ghostbusters II. It follows Callie Coon (Carrie Coon), and her children Phoebe and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), after Callie moves to an old farmhouse. They soon discover that there is something unusual in their neighborhood and are drawn into a paranormal story, one which ties back to Ghostbusters II.

- Advertisement -

Afterlife will need big jumpsuits, considering that the classic films hold a special place within many nostalgia-loving adults’ hearts. First reactions indicate that the audience left happy. Afterlife is a film that invokes nostalgia, but does not get bogged down in it.

SEE ALSO

The thrilling trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes us back in time



Ghostbusters – Afterlife is scheduled to be released on November 11.

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 07:15:11 +0000