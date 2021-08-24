Instagram has made major changes to Stories for iPhone. Android

Instagram has made some major changes to the Stories section that may result in you scrolling up endlessly. This is just one of many changes that Instagram has made this year. It also introduced shopping tools and a Tik Tok-like Reel focus.

The changes don’t stop there. Facebook, a Facebook subsidiary, wants to change how content is shared on its Stories feature. Stories shows a temporary slideshow that fades after 24 hours.

If it is rolled out in greater numbers, the latest update will provide a significant boost for users who have a small profile. You must have at least 10,000 followers to share Instagram Stories links. You’ll be able to link to your site or promote products if you have the “Swipe Up”, feature.

But now Instagram is bringing power back to the people (or at least, non-influencers) by testing a new “link” Sticker which could let anyone add links to their Stories. The link can be used anywhere in an image, just like the Swipe Up Link. Anybody can reply to the Story that contains the link, which currently isn’t possible.

How the feature is used will determine if it becomes more popular. Too much spam or fake news will lead to it getting switched off, Instagram told The Verge.

It is possible that the second update has already been pushed to your app.

