Instagram has made major changes to Stories for iPhone. Android

Instagram has made some major changes to the Stories section that may result in you scrolling up endlessly. This is just one of many changes that Instagram has made this year. It also introduced shopping tools and a Tik Tok-like Reel focus.
The changes don’t stop there. Facebook, a Facebook subsidiary, wants to change how content is shared on its Stories feature. Stories shows a temporary slideshow that fades after 24 hours.
If it is rolled out in greater numbers, the latest update will provide a significant boost for users who have a small profile. You must have at least 10,000 followers to share Instagram Stories links. You’ll be able to link to your site or promote products if you have the “Swipe Up”, feature.
But now Instagram is bringing power back to the people (or at least, non-influencers) by testing a new “link” Sticker which could let anyone add links to their Stories. The link can be used anywhere in an image, just like the Swipe Up Link. Anybody can reply to the Story that contains the link, which currently isn’t possible.
How the feature is used will determine if it becomes more popular. Too much spam or fake news will lead to it getting switched off, Instagram told The Verge.
It is possible that the second update has already been pushed to your app.
It’s quite common at the moment for users to post Feed posts from other users (square images that display on your profile) onto their Story. This is a fast way to share informative or funny posts with a larger audience.
According to Instagram, it is annoying for some users. This makes the whole process more difficult. You won’t be able to click the “Share” button below the post. Instead, you will need to create a Story and then choose “Stickers”. You’ll find a “Reshare” option hidden among all the choices to add a hashtag, location or poll.
This will open a list with the most recent posts that you have viewed. You can also see all your Feed posts and saved posts. To add an image or link to your Story, select any one of the following.
Vishal Shah, an Instagram executive said that the company wants to encourage creativity in users: “Our hope for people is that they will share more thoughtfully which will make Stories more enjoyable.” “
Publited at Wed 25 August 2021, 00:05.07 +0000