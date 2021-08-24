John Lennon’s criticisms of The Beatles, George Harrison is ranked number one by the Beatles

George Harrison was a former member of The Beatles. His third solo album, All Things Must Pass, has been reissued this month. All Things Must Pass, originally released on November 27, 1970, was a timeless album that included songs like My Sweet Lord and What Is Life. It reached number one in the world and is now one of the most recognizable albums by a Beatle solo. The record reached number one again five decades later.

All Things Must Pass was released again this month in commemoration of the 50th anniversary. It currently ranks at number 7 in the all-genre albums charts rankings, just below Billie Eilish, who still holds firm at number 1. Harrison is at the top of the Rock Albums Chart. Harrison now has his fourth highest-ranking 10th album. READ MORE: The Beatles: 'Fed up' George Harrison wrote scathing track about band

In the week that passed, more than 32,000 copies were sold. All Things Must Pass currently holds the number one spot in America for the week. It was a record that was well-respected when it was first released in 1970. The star was proud to have it. He commented on the release of it, "And that's why this record's so important for me because it's an additional little key to unlocking the inner."

Harrison continued: "For every individual to be in a position to turn off, um… to 'turn on your mind, relax, and float downstream' to listen to music that has its roots in transcendental. Because even the lyrics of these songs carry a subtle spiritual vibration. It goes far beyond the intellect. If you allow it to have an impact on your life, you can make it a positive one. However, not everyone liked his work. Fellow Beatle John Lennon was quoted as saying: "I don't know… I think it's all right, you know. At home, that type of music is not something I would play. I do not want to offend George, and I am not sure what I should say.

Dhani Harrison, Harrison’s young son, opened up about his comments to the star earlier in this year. He stated that he believed the Beatles were just as happy to be together. You couldn’t be unhappy if your bandmate left you and went on to do that. You can’t be unhappy for them. (Via Apple Music Hits). Then, he was asked whether he’d ever talked to any other Beatles members about the album. He replied: “I have never really spoken to Paul or Ringo over All Things Must Pass.” It’s one those mysterious things, which is why it took us a while to get it out.

Harrison isn’t the only Beatle who reached the top with an album within the last year. In December Paul McCartney released McCartney III which peaked at number one on the album charts. SOURCE/SOURCE/SOURCE

