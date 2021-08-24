Judicial team aims to reach Bullet Target at Beverley

Judicial, a veteran sprinter is ready to challenge for his William Hill Beverley Bullet title on Saturday.

He was trained by Julie Camacho and won the Listed contest in 2012, but proved he’s just as talented this year when he beat Dakota Gold at Chester.

Judicial, now nine years old, could be reunited with Dakota Gold this weekend along with Keep Busy and Light Refrain winner Justanotherbottle.

Camacho’s assistant and partner Steve Brown stated that “This is the plan from Chester”.

He lost his first shoe at the Palace House this year, which we can explain. But, clearly, his second run was disappointing. It was wonderful to see him rebound at Chester.

“The one thing that I can say about him is that he has stopped wanting fast ground. He certainly gets more juice from the ground now.

It seems that older horses are more successful in this race, so we hope to continue the trend.

We are happy to be with him, and I am certain he will run an excellent race.

