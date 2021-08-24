Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche: The history of an ongoing bitter feud between bosses

One of the Premier League’s longest running feuds has reared its head once again in the aftermath of Burnley’s defeat to Liverpool on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp, Reds manager was unhappy with the Clarets’ physical approach to Saturday’s game. Mike Dean let it go unpunished.
Klopp was widely ridiculed for his comments that he had made comparing Burnley’s strategies to wrestling.
“[Playing Burnley] has a special quality, is very specific and they are aggressive. Klopp stated that it was an intense, difficult game.
“The game had an incredible intensity, particularly the centre-halves. The refs don’t give anything, but the strikers constantly get in your body. You jump, you fall, and it was quite a test.”
Sean Dyche, Burnley manager, rebuked Klopp at Liverpool for “inappropriate” name-checking Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.
Dyche stated that “we have professional players who worked extremely, very hard in order to reach where they are at and it is not a good idea to assume that some of their difficulties have been unfavorable.”
JUST IN: Sean Dyche tears into ‘inappropriate’ Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Although the Burnley boss said that Klopp had just “well done”, the German chief continued his criticisms of the Clarets during his press conference.
Klopp said, “I told the referee, after the first sliding tackle [made] more than six to seven yards, and when everyone loved it, ‘Please tell them that they cannot do this’.”
They cannot play that. Because it happens four to five times, it’s almost like playing bowling.
Last season, the duo clashed when Burnley stopped Liverpool’s unbeaten home record of 68 games in Premier League.
A heated on-field scuffle took place at half-time with Fabinho being booked for appearing to kick out towards Barnes. Before that, Klopp and Dyche exchanged words in the tunnel.
Klopp declined to speak on the bust up, but Dyche gave a hint that Burnley was once more unhappy with him.
You know that when we go to these locations, it is allowed for us to fight. He said that he was allowed to try and win the fight.
That’s it. There were a few things that could have been said. There was nothing unusual about it. Two managers were fighting for their team, trying to win the game.
This feud is unlikely to end anytime soon, as Burnley’s strategies have been so successful in keeping them in Premier League.
Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 06:23:11 (+0000).