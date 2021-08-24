Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche: The history of an ongoing bitter feud between bosses

One of the Premier League’s longest running feuds has reared its head once again in the aftermath of Burnley’s defeat to Liverpool on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp, Reds manager was unhappy with the Clarets’ physical approach to Saturday’s game. Mike Dean let it go unpunished.

Klopp was widely ridiculed for his comments that he had made comparing Burnley’s strategies to wrestling.

“[Playing Burnley] has a special quality, is very specific and they are aggressive. Klopp stated that it was an intense, difficult game.

“The game had an incredible intensity, particularly the centre-halves. The refs don’t give anything, but the strikers constantly get in your body. You jump, you fall, and it was quite a test.”

Sean Dyche, Burnley manager, rebuked Klopp at Liverpool for “inappropriate” name-checking Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

Dyche stated that “we have professional players who worked extremely, very hard in order to reach where they are at and it is not a good idea to assume that some of their difficulties have been unfavorable.”

