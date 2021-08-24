Kate Langbroek was devastated by the family’s tragedy. Father Jan passes away peacefully at 89

- Advertisement -

Radio presenter Kate Langbroek’s father, Jan, has died at the age of 89.

The KIIS FM host, 56, had returned to Australia from Italy last year to spend time with her dad, who had been gravely ill for a while.

He died peacefully on Friday, according to a newspaper notice.

‘Jan Lambert Langbroek. Late of Melbourne, formerly of Brisbane. Teacher. Passed away peacefully on 20th August 2021. Aged 89,’ the notice in the Herald Sun read.

‘Beloved husband of Anne, father of John-Paul and Kate, father-in-law of Peter and Stacey, grandfather of Chloe, Bronte, Piers, Lewis, Sunday, Artie and Jan.

‘An honorary and much loved member of the family of Bryan and Maree Lewis.’

The Langbroek family ended the notice with: ‘To know him was to love him.’

Notice: He died peacefully on Friday, according to a death notice in the Herald Sun

Kate, who moved to Italy with her family two and a half years ago, said last July she had been granted special approval to visit Australia due to her father’s condition.

This kind of international travel is usually not allowed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kate, who was required to spend two weeks in quarantine upon her return, said she was allowed back into Australia because of her citizenship.

Kate and her husband of 17 years, Peter Allen Lewis, relocated to Bologna with their four children, Lewis, Sunday, Artie and Jan, in January 2019.

It was supposed to be a ‘family gap year’, but they decided to extend the break for an additional 12 months just before coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

In 2019, Kate said her father had ‘tried every angle’ to prevent her moving to Europe.

She admitted on her Hit Network radio show: ‘He said, “I don’t think it’s good for the children for school, I’m worried about them.”‘