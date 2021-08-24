Litecoin Price Prediction: At what price would Litecoin be worth? By 2021’s end

Litecoin was founded in 2011 by Charlie Lee and it is considered one of the largest cryptocurrencies. Litecoin’s price has fluctuated over the past year, just like other cryptocurrencies.

How much could Litecoin be worth by 2021’s end?

It is extremely difficult to predict the price of Litecoin accurately, since all cryptocurrencies have been known for being highly volatile.

Mathieu Hardy, Chief Product Officer at OSOM Finance, told Express.co.uk: “Our trend forecaster puts it somewhere around 110 in a year, based on the past year of price activity. This seems fair, given recent developments.

LTC, however, has not seen the same overwhelming adoption by institutions as BTC as a’store-of-value’ and it hasn’t been adopted in many cases of payments.

