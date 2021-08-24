Luxury Norfolk Airbnbs located near Sandringham Estate are suitable For royalty

Once described as ‘the most comfortable house in England’, this private home has been owned by the British monarchy since 1862. Her Majesty traditionally spends two months of the winter season at the 20,000 acre estate, while several members of the extended Royal Family tend to travel up for Christmas and New Year.

Sandringham, however, isn't just popular for the Christmas season. The Norfolk-based home often hosts royal guests during the summer. The Queen's granddaughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall are believed to be spending the end of the summer at Sandringham with their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas. The 95-year old monarch drove her Land Rover around the estate for the first time in July since Prince Philip's death in April. Prince Philip and the Queen last retreated to Wood Farm Cottage on the estate in September 2020 before returning to Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II is currently spending her summer holidays at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, meaning that the public can visit Sandringham and its gardens until October 14. If you are unable to make it, you may still be able to find an AirBnB close enough so you can catch a glimpse from far away. These are the top-rated AirBnb accommodations near Her Majesty's Royal Residence. The Old Bakehouse Georgian House, Great Massingham (Norfolk) There is nothing more luxurious than a detached Georgian house built in 19th Century in the middle of the country. The Old Bakehouse currently has a rating out of 5 of 5. The Old Bakehouse was built in 1813 and retains much of the Georgian period charm which would be perfect for Jane Austen novels. The downstairs snug is available for guests to use as a private space. Suzy, Superhost of Suzy is happy to welcome small dogs at an extra charge of PS10/night. She also offers breakfast in either the dining room or outside. Sandringham Estate can be reached in 15 minutes, while the Norfolk coast is approximately 30 minutes away. For a two-night stay in the double bedroom for a weekend in November at The Old Bakehouse costs PS99 per night.

The Gig House King’s Lynn Norfolk The Gighouse is the perfect place for those looking to rent a luxury cottage that will be used as a venue for a memorable occasion. You can find a peaceful, rural lifestyle just off the A47. Up to four guests have access to a spa, an outdoor pool, jacuzzi, and barbecue. All adults over the age of 18 have free access to the Energise Pennney Health Club. It is a private gym that members can use, located just one minute from our site. The cottage has been renovated with exposed beams and rustic decor. You will be snug on a large and comfortable sofa with soft blankets. Sandringham is just 20 minutes away. Unsurprisingly, The Gig House House is almost fully booked for the year, but a two midweek stay in December is PS140 per night with additional cleaning and service charges. Already bookings have been made for 2022.

Tudor Hall Country Breaks East Wing – Tilney All Saints in Norfolk The East Wing is a charming romantic escape that has just been awarded five out of five stars by AirBnb customers and the Visit England Gold Award for outstanding quality & customer service. The self-contained property is part Old Hall, a Grade II Listed thatched 16th Century residence. It combines feeling like you are at home with the luxury of a hotel. As they have exclusive use of the garden and can sleep in their grand master bedrooms with their own log-burner, up to four guests may fantasize about the lives of the others. You will find a large whirlpool tub in the bathroom, as well as a kitchenette that has an open fireplace and Jacuzzi bathtub. There is also a second bedroom. Weekends across November, December and January are still available to book at The East Wing, with a two-night stay costing PS280 per night plus cleaning fee.

Published at Tue 24 August 2021, 16:50:44 (+0000).