Man Utd may still be able to deliver four wildcard transfers Solskjaer before deadline

Manchester United seems to have completed their summer transfer business, but there are still opportunities for one more wildcard. Express Sport examines four possible surprises that might come up in the week leading to August 31, and suggests a defensive midfielder as a way for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s perfect summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Although it is possible that the rumour was born in fantasy, Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus prior to the transfer deadline. He requested to be included on last weekend’s Serie A opener against Udinese.

- Advertisement -

Jorge Mendes, his agent has tried to make a move to Manchester City. However, the champions have their sights set on Harry Kane. CR7 will not be able to do that unless he leaves Turin.

It is also uncertain whether Ronaldo would be joining City given United’s loyalty to him, which he has been with for six years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it clear that he was happy to welcome back his teammate from Old Trafford, provided the club allowed.

United have a lot of options for attack but Ronaldo is able to win with his winning mindset and vast experience. Solskjaer could be the winner.

- Advertisement -

Edinson Cavani’s inability to make it available has meant that the Red Devils look a little short at center-forward.

There is still a chance United will land Ronaldo with just one week left, but it seems extremely unlikely.

JUST IN: Man Utd have chance to make even better signing than Jadon Sancho or Raphael Varane