Man Utd may still be able to deliver four wildcard transfers Solskjaer before deadline

Manchester United seems to have completed their summer transfer business, but there are still opportunities for one more wildcard. Express Sport examines four possible surprises that might come up in the week leading to August 31, and suggests a defensive midfielder as a way for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s perfect summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Although it is possible that the rumour was born in fantasy, Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus prior to the transfer deadline. He requested to be included on last weekend’s Serie A opener against Udinese.
Jorge Mendes, his agent has tried to make a move to Manchester City. However, the champions have their sights set on Harry Kane. CR7 will not be able to do that unless he leaves Turin.
It is also uncertain whether Ronaldo would be joining City given United’s loyalty to him, which he has been with for six years.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it clear that he was happy to welcome back his teammate from Old Trafford, provided the club allowed.
United have a lot of options for attack but Ronaldo is able to win with his winning mindset and vast experience. Solskjaer could be the winner.
Edinson Cavani’s inability to make it available has meant that the Red Devils look a little short at center-forward.
There is still a chance United will land Ronaldo with just one week left, but it seems extremely unlikely.
JUST IN: Man Utd have chance to make even better signing than Jadon Sancho or Raphael Varane
Eduardo Camavinga
Rennes is ready to sell their star midfielder before the close of the transfer window. A deal can be made.
United had been credited earlier in the window with interest, but the circumstances were directly related to Paul Pogba’s future.
Although he will be staying for the last season of his contract, United must think long-term.
Camavinga is currently the best young player in midfield.
Fred would be proud to see his drive, energy and ability to move from one box to the next. His technical skills on the ball are a major upgrade.
Want a pre-season preview of YOUR club’s season? Get it in your email and in your letters. __S.19__
Declan Rice
Many people feel that United would pursue Declan Rice earlier if they wanted him so badly.
West Ham’s fascination with Jesse Lingard is however interesting.
United might be able to sweeten the Irons for Rice talks by including Lingard as part of a swap agreement – with cash.
Rice fits perfectly with United’s requirements and would be thrilled to make his move, even if West Ham agrees to pay a small fee.
Lingard’s future is uncertain. However, West Ham should keep Rice as much as possible.
Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 12:13:04 (+0000).