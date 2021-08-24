Microsoft to launch Xbox cloud gaming services This year

Microsoft will make a significant step in its ambitions for cloud gaming later this year with the launch of its cloud gaming services on Xbox Series X/S consoles and Xbox One.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can test out and play over 100 top-end games from the cloud in just a matter of minutes.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently available on PCs and expanded to mobile web browsers in June.

Microsoft revealed the update during today’s Gamescom Xbox stream. This fall, the service will become part of Xbox Insider.

“It’s a way for console gamers to play some of their favorite games as quickly as possible, jump into games with friends more easily, and try out Xbox Game Pass titles before installing them,” Jake Rosenberg, a senior program manager at Xbox, wrote in a blog post.

Xbox Cloud Gaming was originally launched in late 2019, under the title Project xCloud. It is an invitation-only option available to Ultimate-level Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Microsoft’s later attempts to bring the Game Pass to iOS via the Apple App Store were stymied back in September by a change in Apple’s terms of service, to which Microsoft reacted by looking to find browser-based solutions.

You can play the games that you love wherever you are, whenever you like. Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to consoles as part of @XboxGamePass Ultimate: https://t.co/aCGoDCFbUR | #XboxGC pic.twitter.com/9FXWiyJeFQ — Xbox (@Xbox) August 24, 2021

