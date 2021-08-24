Quantcast
29.5 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...
Technology

Microsoft to launch Xbox cloud gaming services This year

By Newslanes Media
0
1

Must read

(Microsoft Image)

Microsoft will make a significant step in its ambitions for cloud gaming later this year with the launch of its cloud gaming services on Xbox Series X/S consoles and Xbox One.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can test out and play over 100 top-end games from the cloud in just a matter of minutes.

- Advertisement -

Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently available on PCs and expanded to mobile web browsers in June.

Microsoft revealed the update during today’s Gamescom Xbox stream. This fall, the service will become part of Xbox Insider.

“It’s a way for console gamers to play some of their favorite games as quickly as possible, jump into games with friends more easily, and try out Xbox Game Pass titles before installing them,” Jake Rosenberg, a senior program manager at Xbox, wrote in a blog post.

Xbox Cloud Gaming was originally launched in late 2019, under the title Project xCloud. It is an invitation-only option available to Ultimate-level Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Microsoft’s later attempts to bring the Game Pass to iOS via the Apple App Store were stymied back in September by a change in Apple’s terms of service, to which Microsoft reacted by looking to find browser-based solutions.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 17:53:07 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew Zealand’s Active Adventures acquires U.S. Tour Operator
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks