New Zealand’s Active Adventures acquires U.S. Tour Operator

Active Adventures is a New Zealand-based tour operator that has now merged with Austin Adventures of Montana. These two decades-old businesses specialize in multi-day, all-inclusive adventure itineraries that can be customized for small groups of 6 to 18 persons.

Wendy van Lieshout (CEO of Active Adventures) stated that “To increase our offering to loyal customers, we needed to find a brand like-minded to join forces with.”

Privately held companies did not disclose terms of the deal. Blue Sky Alternative Investments led a consortium that bought Active Adventures in 2017. Austin Adventures had not raised venture capital.

Together, the brands offer over 100 adventures around the world. Active Adventures was founded in 1996 and specializes in kayaking, hiking, biking, or cycling experiences. The most well-known trip it offers is the two-week “ultimate South Island Adventure” in New Zealand. The majority of the guests were from North America before the epidemic. Since then, it has been focusing on Australians and New Zealanders.

Both brands will continue to exist for the time being. Active Adventures now offers Austin Adventures content for booking and vice-versa. Active Adventures founder Dan Austin will be heading special projects.

Active Adventures is now a partner with travel agents to sell tours. Agents can book any tour through Active Adventures and receive commissions.

The transaction negotiations were facilitated by Mark Traveller (chief financial officer at Active Adventures) and an expert in financial due diligence for KPMG.

Recent tour company mergers have included Hornblower’s acquisition of Walks and Lindblad’s of DuVine. Skift has a story earlier in the month: “UK tour operator consolidation after pandemic struggles could signal more mergers globally,” when UK tour operators Cashel Travel and Tiernan Travel combined earlier this year.