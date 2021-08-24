October holidays: Which countries are hotter in Europe this October? These are the 6 best holiday destinations

Lanzarote

The average temperature on the Canary Island Lanzarote is 23°C.

Lanzarote is a popular European destination for beach breaks. This island has been a favorite of holidaymakers ever since the 1970s. It is perfect for watersports.

- Advertisement -

Skyscanner says that you can fly as low as PS28 from Doncaster to Lanzarote.

Barcelona

The average temperature in October is 18°C.

Barcelona is a city that offers delicious tapas and stunning architecture, as well as a beautiful beachfront. The Nou Camp stadium, a football venue is must-see for football lovers.

Kayak.co.uk lists the average price of a flight to Barcelona from the UK in October as PS81.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 10:34:00 ET 0000