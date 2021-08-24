October holidays: Which countries are hotter in Europe this October? These are the 6 best holiday destinations

Lanzarote
The average temperature on the Canary Island Lanzarote is 23°C.
Lanzarote is a popular European destination for beach breaks. This island has been a favorite of holidaymakers ever since the 1970s. It is perfect for watersports.
Skyscanner says that you can fly as low as PS28 from Doncaster to Lanzarote.
Barcelona
The average temperature in October is 18°C.
Barcelona is a city that offers delicious tapas and stunning architecture, as well as a beautiful beachfront. The Nou Camp stadium, a football venue is must-see for football lovers.
Kayak.co.uk lists the average price of a flight to Barcelona from the UK in October as PS81.
Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 10:34:00 ET 0000