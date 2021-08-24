PlatinumGames has more information about The Wonderful 101 Remastered and Sol Cresta at their Super Summer Festival This Friday, stream it

It has been a while since we have gotten some new information on The Wonderful 101: Remastered & Sol Cresta, two games that PlatinumGames had previously announced. The former released on the Nintendo Switch last year, and the latter is releasing on Nintendo’s console later this year.

PlatinumGames announced today that they will stream the Super Summer Festival Live Stream on August 27th, at 8 p.m. Pacific/11 p.m. Eastern. This stream will last for two hours and contain updated information about both the games. The broadcast will consist of 3 parts. Sol Cresta, and The Wonderful 101 Remastered are parts 2 and 3.

PlatinumGames has stated that Sol Cresta will be revealed by them. The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be revealed as “we share information about the new DLC”. Bayonetta 3 information is not available on their blog.

