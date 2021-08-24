Real Madrid makes PS137m offer for Mbappe

Real Madrid has made an offer of PS137m (EUR160m), to sign Kylian Maappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s star player.

La Liga made an offer Sunday, and Paris Saint-Germain have yet to reply.

- Advertisement -

Mbappe will be out of contract with Parc des Princes in the next summer. Despite PSG’s efforts to convince the France international, Mbappe has refused to sign another deal.

PSG has heard from the 22-year old that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid. Real Madrid have been linked to a move for the World Cup champion throughout the summer transfer window.

Use Chrome browser to access a better video player img alt=”France’s Kylian Maappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo greet one another at the conclusion of the UEFA Nations League football match between France and Portugal.” aria-hidden=”true” class=”sdc-site-video__poster-img” src=”https://e0.365dm.com/21/08/768×432/skysports-cristiano-ronaldo_5488984.jpg?20210824172205″ srcset=”https://e0.365dm.com/21/08/768×432/skysports-cristiano-ronaldo_5488984.jpg?20210824172205 600w, https://e0.365dm.com/21/08/1600×900/skysports-cristiano-ronaldo_5488984.jpg?20210824172205″/>



Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show that one of the biggest agents in football is trying to put together a deal that would see Kylian Mbappe move to Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo move to Paris Saint-Germain.

- Advertisement -

Mbappe scored 133 goals and provided 63 assists for PSG over 174 games in all competitions. This has led them to 11 domestic major honours including the Ligue 1 title.

In 2017, he was on a season-long, initial loan from Monaco. He was then signed for PS165.7m one year later.

Mbappe started the three Ligue 1 matches of PSG this season and has made two assists. On Friday, he scored his first goal in the campaign, scoring the winning goal against Brest (4-2).

Sky Sports News was told by one of the most powerful agents in the game that Mbappe would move to Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo would move to PSG.

Ronaldo will also be out of contract in the summer. He hasn’t told Juventus he plans to move, but Juventus would not stop him from moving to another Serie A club.

Image:

Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe scored once each in PSG’s 4-2 win over Brest

- Advertisement -

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said last week that Mbappe’s club was interested in him as he heads into the final stages of the transfer window.

“I don’t care about what happens. My team is very solid and strong. I am surrounded by a great team that brings me joy. That is what I’m focused on.

Let’s just wait for these 10 days, and then I will be focusing on my team.

Mauricio pochettino, the head coach of PSG, said about Mbappe prior to Brest’s game: “Kylian. I see him being well. He is working hard this season. He’ll be with us all season.

We also know that during such periods, many things can be said. Certain things are possible, while others do not. He’s focused and working hard. He’s focused.”

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo has repeatedly refuted claims of a potential departure for Mbappe, but former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and midfielder Luka Modric have previously welcomed suggestions that he could one day play for Los Blancos.

Use Chrome browser to access a better video player



Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero says Real Madrid believe they are ‘closer than ever’ to signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid, who have incurred an estimated PS257m (EUR300m) in losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, signed David Alaba on a free transfer earlier this summer after his deal at Bayern Munich expired, who is the only addition to their squad so far during the current transfer window.

PSG signed Lionel Messi in sensational fashion earlier this August. Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos as well as Gianluigi Donarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Gianluigi Donnarumma have all teamed up with Pochettino.

Sky Sports has the summer transfer window.

Follow all of the transfer news on Sky Sports Digital Platforms, including all the latest rumours and transfers. You also have access to all developments via Sky Sports News.

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021 20:38.58 +0000