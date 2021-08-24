Sea of Thieves is getting Borderlands

Sea of Thieves is coming off the heels of its big Pirates of the Caribbean crossover, and there’s another team-up on the way – though one that’s a bit less ambitious. A Borderlands-themed event and ship set are available starting today – so here’s what you need to know.

From today to September 7, you can access the Making Mayhem Event through Larina at any Outpost. You will be asked to kill sharks using gunpowder barrels and skeletons using firebombs for Minor Mayhem Challenges. The Major Mayhem Challenges will require you to complete more difficult tasks, such as running through Tall Tales or looting the treasure vault’s gold piles.

- Advertisement -

You will be rewarded with favor from the Bilge Rats for completing these quests. Once you have earned enough respect, you will receive all parts of the Mayhem Ship Set. This set also includes the Borderlands logo and a Claptrap figurehead, which will let others know you don’t like robots.

You can get full details on the official site. For more pirate games, you can follow that link.

While E3 is long-since over, the Gamescom schedule has provided us with a similarly robust lineup of presentations and press conferences for the week, and you can stick with us for more on the biggest announcements from the show.

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 18:51:44 (+0000).