Serge Onik has died: Dancers pay tribute To So You Think You Can A dance star died at 33

Serge Onik was a choreographer and dancer who tragically died Tuesday, August 24, 2010. His age was 33.

Entertainment Weekly was informed by Jim Keith, the president of The Movement Talent Agency, which represented Onik. In a statement, he said: "He was an incredible dancer with huge hearts and he touched everyone's lives." He will be greatly missed. It is sad news for both the agency as well as the entire dance community. Kristyn, a TV host, commented on Entertainment Tonight's dance industry loss.

In 2014's 11th series, he competed in Fox Competition. He placed among the top 14, before being knocked out in round 4. Onik was a gifted performer who helped Maksim Chmerkovskiy with his choreography for Dancing With the Stars. Additionally, he offered his assistance to the US Olympic figure skater team by aiding in their training and routines. He was born in Ukraine, and moved to America with his family when he was three years old.

He had also tried acting elsewhere in his career. His roles included Marvel's Agent Carter, Fox's Bones, and Jane the Virgin on the CW. Onik was also featured with Kirstie Allen on 100 Days of Dance, her 2012 webseries. However, his most recent credits were in the movie In the Heights directed by Jon M. Chu. It was released June.

Publited at Wed 25 August 2021, 00:11.07 +0000