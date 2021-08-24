Shirley Ballas warned Strictly Cast to refrain from commenting on Shirley Ballas appearance “It’s unpleasant”

Shirley Ballas, 60, is known for her glamorous appearance as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing , but the ballroom star admits her confident on-screen persona could not be more removed from her behind the scenes, as she opened up on her insecurities. She shared with her fellow contestants on BBC Dance Contest that she feels uncomfortable about herself.

Shirley opened up about her problems with appearance and said that she was not comfortable. Everyone knows better than to comment. It’s not their job to make comments, but mine is.

She said, “I love to be the best at my job. I like staying focused.

Shirley recalls as a child being made rude comments by a parent in her school. These remarks have stayed with Shirley forever.

The ballroom legend continued on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast. She said, “I don’t know what it’s in me actually. I believe it comes from being a very young child. You know, at school. Other parents.

