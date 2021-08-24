The UK will soon get a new EU driving law. An end to the speeding fines

Confused.com experts say that speeding fines will be eliminated when speed limiter technology becomes available. Intelligent Speed Assistance system, or ISA for short, will stop drivers from exceeding legal speed limits frequently. This reduces the chance of them being stopped.

Some companies have launched their own version of the EU speed limiter tool before the rule changes in 2022.

Ford promoted the benefits to the new ISA tool, advertising that it helps drivers avoid speeding tickets and driving bans.

Customers who buy a Ford model should have the Intelligent Speed Limiter system.

Stefan Kappes is an active safety supervisor at Ford Europe. He previously stated that the new tool will “remove one stress of driving”.