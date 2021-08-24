What are the prices of BMW i8-used models?

The BMW i8 will be remembered as the best-selling Bavarians car. The first ever plug-in hybrid sport car by BMW was launched in series production in 2014. It quickly became the best-selling performance car in the world. BMW’s i8 Coupe and i8 Roadster represent the most technologically significant milestones in the BMW Group. They combine futuristic designs with advanced engineering to create a stunning and innovative design. BMW considers the BMW i8 so significant because it laid the groundwork for electrification across the whole range of BMW models.

Supercars Built With Carbon-Fiber

Since 2014, more than 20,000 units have been sold worldwide. The i8 was officially presented at the IAA Frankfurt 2013, with the market introduction following later on in 2014. The plug-in hybrid model was directly inspired by the Vision EfficientDynamics concept of 2009. And now, the BMW i8 models are an important chapter of BMW’s history and are bound to become future classic cars.

The i8’s largely made of carbon fiber means that you won’t need to worry about rust. This makes it less important for the area in choosing the right i8. We would prefer to see a car with a clear history, without major accidents so that the integrity of carbon fiber remains intact. Buyers who want to run on electric power often should check the battery capacity. This will allow them to monitor its decline over time.

A quick look at the BMW i8 recalls is needed as well, especially if you’re wondering about their safety records. The latest major recall was in 2019 when an NHTSA bulletin said that “a shut down of high-voltage electrical power would result in a loss of propulsion, increasing the risk of a crash.” Reliability doesn’t seem to be of concern either, but it’s fair to mention that we only scanned a few online car forums to search for potential issues. Some were reporting issues with the fuel tank sensors, but for your own peace of mind you can always get a BMW Extended Warranty.

What Should I Spend on a BMW i8?

The used car market for BMW i8 models is heating up, so today, we decided to see how pricing has held up. On TrueCar.com, the price tag for BMW i8 Coupe and Roadster models range from $149,000 for a 2020 BMW i8 Roadster with just 10,000 miles to $55,000 for a 2018 BMW i8 Coupe with over 100,000 miles. Majority of the BMW i8 models listed are in the $70,000 to $90,000 range.

CarGurus offers similar pricing options with the best price being $54,900 for a 2015 BMW i8 Coupe, which has 102,000 miles. A 2020 BMW i8 Roadster is the most expensive i8 at $149,999 and only 4,000 miles. CarGurus rates the 2015 BMW i8 Coupe at $72,900, with 18,000mi.

Considering that a brand-new BMW i8 Coupe carried a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $147,500, with a $995 destination price bringing the total to $148,495, some of the low-miles deals we’ve seen are pretty incredible. The 2020 i8 Roadster with its MSRP of $164,295 was at some point the most expensive BMW on sale, but some units at around 100,000 miles can be purchased for around $100,000.

BMW i8 used car prices will likely stabilize in the near future, but over time, we do expect car collectors to add them to their ever-growing garages, so that might bring a price surge, as we’ve seen in other classic BMWs. For now, if you have the chance to grab a mint and low miles used BMW i8, don’t hesitate. It is a fantastic car with an equally impressive exterior design and a head turner everywhere you go.

