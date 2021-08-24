Windows 10 Warning: Do not allow anyone to touch your computer until you are absolutely sure. This critical bug has been fixed

There’s another new Windows 10 alert to watch out for and until it’s fixed you might want to make sure nobody goes near your PC. Hackers can gain complete control over a computer by simply plugging in an accessory such as a Razer mouse. Razer is a well-known hardware company, with their bold peripherals proving to be a hit with gamers.

Jonhat, a researcher who discovered the shock bug after noticing that it was very easy to gain the most advanced permissions when you first plug in your Razer device. Windows 10 will automatically start the Razer Synapse software when a mouse plugs into its USB port.

- Advertisement -

It is intended to allow access for a brief period while the system installs. However, jonhat discovered that switching things was easy and gave everyone with the necessary knowledge full access.

This flaw can be exploited by anyone who is able to modify settings, passwords or even download malware.

READ MORE: Crucial iOS update is breaking some iPhones but not downloading it could be even worse