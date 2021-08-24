With Mark Overmars, pressure mounts on Arsenal’s chief Edu As his replacement, he was lined up

When Edu was brought in as Arsenal’s very first technical director two years ago, he was heralded as a man who understood the club and what they needed.

Ex-Gunners player, his international experience – including his involvement with Corinthians, Iran’s national team, and general coordinator of Brazil’s national soccer side – seems to indicate the global contacts and knowledge required to help Arsenal turn the corner in this turbulent time.

The 41-year old is being questioned by the recruiter two years later. It coincides with the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta, with the club out of Europe for the first time in 25 years and a poor start to the current campaign.

Arsenal has spent over PS300million since Edu arrived, but have only recouped around PS80million.

The expected loss of the former Chelsea player Willian back to his native Brazil with Corinthians on a free this week has highlighted the issue. Last summer, the 33-year old signed a three-year contract worth an incredible PS220,000 per week.

