When Edu was brought in as Arsenal’s very first technical director two years ago, he was heralded as a man who understood the club and what they needed.
Ex-Gunners player, his international experience – including his involvement with Corinthians, Iran’s national team, and general coordinator of Brazil’s national soccer side – seems to indicate the global contacts and knowledge required to help Arsenal turn the corner in this turbulent time.
The 41-year old is being questioned by the recruiter two years later. It coincides with the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta, with the club out of Europe for the first time in 25 years and a poor start to the current campaign.
Arsenal has spent over PS300million since Edu arrived, but have only recouped around PS80million.
The expected loss of the former Chelsea player Willian back to his native Brazil with Corinthians on a free this week has highlighted the issue. Last summer, the 33-year old signed a three-year contract worth an incredible PS220,000 per week.
Alexandre Lacazette is ending his last year as a record-setting striker. He joined the team in July 2017 at a cost of PS46.5million. If a new contract is not signed, Lacazette will also be free to leave next summer.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, a highly-paid winger, left for free in the last year following a deal where Alexis Sanchez was transferred to Manchester United.
There are many people who left the Emirates without any money. Sokratis to Olympiakos cost PS17.7m. Shkodran Mustafi travelled to Schalke, after spending PS35m in 2016.
After costing Arsenal PS42.5m last year, Mesut Ozil moved to Fenerbahce. It was believed that the north Londoners still paid a portion of Mesut Ozil’s salary up to his departure in July.
The outgoings are also under scrutiny. In 2019, Defender William Saliba was paid PS27m, but he never played. Arsenal also paid PS50m for Ben White (Brighton) to fill the same role.
Emiliano Martinez, the Keeper was declared surplus to needs last summer. He was sold to Aston Villa at PS17m.
The Argentine, who was a star of the Midlands Club’s season, went on to win Copa America and the Golden Glove awards.
Arsenal brought in Runar Runarsson, an Icelandic youth who was to replace no2 keeper. However, Arsenal spent PS24m on Aaron Ramsdale’s signing last week.
Joe Willock joined Newcastle in a PS25m deal last week. Alex Iwobi left for Everton two years ago for PS34m. They are trying desperately to sell their fringe players.
Marc Overmars and Ralf Rangnick, all canny operators, are being praised as possible replacements.
With their win at Emirates last weekend of 2-0, Chelsea brought home the difference between the teams and the clubs – even though Arteta received cash this summer to buy every position in the squad.
European Champions Chelsea signed Romelu Ukaku and recouped over PS100m in summer sales.
Tammy Abraham traveled to Roma to play PS34m. Fikayo Tomori went to AC Milan to play PS25m. Marc Guehi was sent to Crystal Palace to play PS18m. A player from Chelsea’s academy was not featured in any of the Premier League games.
This has put the spotlight squarely on Edu’s transfer policy, which was called “lazy” last week by Paul Merson (ex-Arsenal midfielder). The future of Edu is still to be seen.
