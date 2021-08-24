Xbox One Black Screen: Gamers can use Factory Reset following Reports on black screens

The Xbox One black screen error is causing major issues for gamers this week trying to use their console.

Gamers report that their Xbox One console has a black screen after the latest update. The screen is only broken by the profile sign-in message.

Problem is, the Black Screen on Xbox One consoles cannot be removed by restarting.

Many gamers report that hard resets do not work, and they are unable to use the console.

This issue seems to only affect Xbox Insider Program members.

According to Microsoft’s page, the program allows you to preview and provide feedback about Xbox content prior to it being made available to the public.