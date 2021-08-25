A clue to prove Jimmy Nicholson doesn’t choose Brooke Cleal

- Advertisement -

Brooke Cleal recently returned to The Bachelor mansion after she was allowed to take a few days off to attend her grandfather’s funeral.

A teaser trailer from Thursday’s episode gives us a clue as to why Jimmy Nicholson will not choose the 27-year old occupational therapist for his last lady.

After meeting Brooke’s family, he said to them, “I know Brooke is able to make me happy. But I don’t know how Brooke will make me happy.”

After Brooke had told Jimmy she was not happy that he wasn’t home at night due to his pilot job, it happened.

Jimmy commented on Wednesday’s episode that Brooke seemed so dependent in her relationships.

‘You work nights. My work hours are pretty consistent from 8:15 to 4:30 in the morning. She told him that she wanted to spend more time with her partner at night and suggested that he should know this.

He said, “I feel like I have always said that I needed someone independent.”

Jimmy stated that the expectation was not that anyone would move for Jimmy, but he understood that he could’t alter his roster.

“I cannot change my job.” Jimmy said, “I love my job.”

Brooke admitted earlier in the episode that she was insecure because she had seen paparazzi pictures of Jimmy having an affair with one of the girls. Brooke went home to her grandfather’s funeral and saw the photos.

She told Jimmy that she was able to search certain items on Google, but there were some red flags.

“Obviously, I was a cheeky stalker of you, but I didn’t expect to see paparazzi photos of some girls like Holly, Lily, and Ash.”

On Thursday, Jimmy will pay home visits with contestants Brooke and Carlie Hodges as well as Jacinta “Jay” Lal, Holly Kingston, Holly Kingston, and Brooke.

According to Sportsbet, Holly Kingston (Marketing Manager), is still the favorite to win Jimmy’s affections.

The odds that she wins are 1.42 for Sportsbet, and 1.15 for TAB.