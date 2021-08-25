After band, Charlie Watts “punched Mick Jagger in the face” Bust-up: “Only my drummer!”

Charlie Watts: Paul McCartney pay tribute to Rolling Stones’ star

Watts, the Rolling Stones‘ drummer who helped the band become one of the biggest in rock ‘n’ roll, sadly passed away this week, aged 80. The statement read: “We are deeply sad to announce Charlie Watts’ passing.” He was “a cherished husband, father and grandfather,” it said, “and “one of the greatest drummers of his generation”.

Many tributes to him have been sent from all corners of the music world, even his contemporaries. The Beatles' Sir Paul McCartney, whose band rose to stardom around the same time as the Stones, described Watts as "a lovely guy" and "a fantastic drummer" who was "steady as a rock". Watts lived a life that was as stable as a rock. This laid-back drummer is often referred to as the glue of the band. His percussion skills are unmatched in any other business.

Charlie Watts: The legendary drummer gave Mick Jagger a right hook, according to Keith Richards

The Rolling Stones: Watts formed the fledgling group in 1963

The Stones, however, were not without their trials and tribulations. Keith Richards, the Stones' lead guitarist, previously revealed an incident that saw Watts lose his cool, however. After a dispute with Mick Jagger's growing ego, and comments he made at the meeting, the band decided to meet in Amsterdam to talk about their future. Richards' autobiography "Life" states that Jagger told Watts, "None should matter to me because you're just my drummer."

Rock n roll: The Stones are credited with popularising rock music among the masses

Watts didn’t immediately respond to the comment. Richards later recalled that a drunken Jagger questioned Watts via the telephone and asked him “where is my drummer?” Richards recalled that a drunken Jagger questioned Watts over the phone and asked “Where’s my drummer?” In a hotel room just down the corridor from Jagger, Watts shaved, put on one of his Savile Row suits and spray some cologne before knocking on the door of his bandmate. Richards claimed that Watts ran straight by him and grabbed Jagger’s jacket at the collars, before delivering a right hook directly to his face. DO NOT MISS Eamonn Holmes and Ruth speak out in an effort to lead GMB. [REPORT]

Keith Richards: The lead guitarist, right, revealed the encounter in his book, Life

Music news: Jagger and Watts pictured in 1975

Watts said, reportedly: “Never again call me your drummer.” Jagger stumbled backwards, he said, and fell onto a platter of smoked salmon, nearly sliding through an open window into the nearby canal. He was accused of being more powerful and important than the other members of the band. Richards claimed that Richards suffered from what he called “lead singer syndrome”.

‘No ego’: Watts has been described as having had ‘no ego’

The news of Watts’ death came after it was announced he would miss the band’s US tour dates to recover from an unspecified medical procedure Jagger told him that he had been treated in 2004 for throat cancer. While they were composing music for the album, “A Bigger Bang”, don’t worry about them. He said that he was sorry he wasn’t there to witness Keith and Mick writing in 2005 in a Rolling Stone Q&A.

Live music: The pair in the early days, playing a gig in New Jersey, 1966

It was a fortuitous thing that they did it because they had no one else. They had a lot fun being together. Since January 1963, Watts was at the center of Stones’ activities. It was here that he joined Jagger, Richards and Brian Jones to create their fledgling group. Rest is history.

Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 09:12:11 +0000