Air Canada Requires All Employees Get Vaccinated Against Covid

Air Canada announced Wednesday that all its employees would be required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, due to the rapid-growing Delta variant driving an increase in infection rates.

The move by Canada’s largest carrier was in line with a government mandate that workers in the transportation sector be vaccinated by the end of October and follows similar moves by other major companies, including United Airlines .

Air Canada stated that workers who have not been vaccinated before Oct. 30 face being fired or sent on unpaid leaves. Air Canada has made sure that all new employees are fully vaccinated.

The carrier can accommodate employees who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.

Earlier in the day, Delta Air Lines said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not vaccinate against COVID-19.

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021 21.43:02 +0000