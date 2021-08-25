Amazon Gaming Week returns with great deals for just about everything Everything

TL;DR: The Amazon Gaming Week is back until Aug. 31, with deals on gaming products and the chance to win prizes.

Amazon’s Gaming Week is back for the second time this year, which means you can expect impressive deals on gaming products and the chance to win some exciting prizes.

We don’t know what the event will include, but we are able to make predictions from last year’s event. Back in May, the Amazon Gaming Week featured deals on consoles, controllers, top games, PC gaming accessories, and subscriptions. This time, we expect more of the same.

Although there has been much speculation regarding a possible PS5 stock decline, we are not making any forecasts. We will only say that Amazon’s Gaming Week is significant. Let’s just say that it is significant.

Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 10:41:04 PM +0000