The company is both an e-commerce business and a physical retailer. Its SkinClear Elixir, which spreads hormone harmony through direct sales, has been stocked at Holland & Barrett as well as Superdrug.

Botanycl was founded in 2018 by Caroline Sims (ex-NHS mental health worker), and offers Vitamin D, C, and other products. Additional plans exist to launch a hair-growth product prior to Christmas. The west London-based company is also forecasting a PS1million turnover in the next year.

Sims, a former acne patient, is a first-time entrepreneur. She used her social science background to develop Botanycl and tested plant-based formulas frequently in the classic kitchen table manner. It wasn’t obvious how ingredients would interact to balance hormones before SkinClear Elixir was created. She explains that patenting the formula was possible because of this.

"I was looking for an alternative to the chemical and laser prescriptions that I tried in my attempts to fix my skin issues. I did some research and found out that plant-based products were a viable option. They cleared my skin without side effects, and I was able to enjoy a better quality of my life.

Botanycl works by balancing hormones from the source. Vitamins help to clear any existing skin problems. The products do not contain synthetic fillers, boosters or lab-made additives. This is something that can be difficult to find in supplements. Sims also believes that the Vitamin D line solves another problem. Sims says that our Vitamin D3 range is vegan while most of the other products on the market are made from sheep's wool. Elixir should only be used by females due to hormonal differences. They are typically between 25 and 35 years old, although there are many customers with teenage or menopausal skin conditions. Social media played an important role in the spread of the word. This allowed the company to be competitive with larger brands and attracted repeat customers.

Sims observes that Botanycl has been very successful in promoting body positivity and self-esteem. Sims uses an outsourcing model, which he works with UK distributors and manufacturers. Her business insight is "Diversity, the key to ecommerce": Never rely on one person to build your business or find free resources. She advises that health products should be transparent and walk the talk about the ingredients. Clear and concise online presentations will help increase sales. Customers want simple information that they can trust and not cluttered with unnecessary distractions.

Her late grandmother is to be credited for the PS12,000 inheritance that she has used to fund her efforts at building Botanycl. She is now in discussions with Boots about the US website launch and plans to expand into retail. Her central concern is growth. Botanycl is in dire need of an angel investor, with PS300,00,” Sims says. Sims “is an expert in beauty and health retail” to help open new global doors.

