Caravans: What drivers can do to look after their pets safely Staycation ideas for summer: Expert advice

As more Britons are planning to travel with their pet, Halfords has appointed the first ‘Bark & Ride’ specialist.

Four out of 10 dog owners (43%) said that they don’t know how to safely transport their dogs in a vehicle. A fifth (20%) of those who own dogs and travel with them in cars do not believe their pet would be sufficiently protected in case of an accident.

Emily Hussey is a Halfords ‘Bark & Ride Specialist’ and shared her top tips with anyone who wants to take their pet on a trip.

She stated that it was important to ensure your pet is properly secured when traveling with you, regardless of whether they’re in a seatbelt-style harness or in a crate.

Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021 21.03:18 GMT +0000