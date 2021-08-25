Caravans: What drivers can do to look after their pets safely Staycation ideas for summer: Expert advice

Quantcast
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
As more Britons are planning to travel with their pet, Halfords has appointed the first ‘Bark & Ride’ specialist.

Four out of 10 dog owners (43%) said that they don’t know how to safely transport their dogs in a vehicle. A fifth (20%) of those who own dogs and travel with them in cars do not believe their pet would be sufficiently protected in case of an accident.

Emily Hussey is a Halfords ‘Bark & Ride Specialist’ and shared her top tips with anyone who wants to take their pet on a trip.

She stated that it was important to ensure your pet is properly secured when traveling with you, regardless of whether they’re in a seatbelt-style harness or in a crate.

