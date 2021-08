Mercedes

You can drive the 2005 Mercedes-Benz CL65 AMG or 2005 Mercedes-Benz SW 55 AMG without having to pay ULEZ fees.

AutoTrader can get the AMG model for about PS15,000 and it comes with a V8 engine of 5.4-litre capacity.

Porsche

You can drive the stunning 2005 Porsche 911 997.1 or 2005 Boxster 987 in capital without ULEZ.

AutoTrader shows that some Boxster models are available for as low as PS11,000.

Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 09:43:15 +0000