Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones singer and guitarist’s final picture with his beloved wife after his tragic death

Shirley Watts, Charlie Watts’ 80-year-old wife, is mourning yesterday’s death of her long-term partner. After a long battle with an illness, the Rolling Stones legend passed away peacefully in the company of his loved ones. The Rolling Stones legend passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a battle with an age-related illness.
Shirley looked casual in a pair of jeans, a jacket and sneakers as she smiled for the cameras.
They took a photo with their rescue dog Suzie who was adopted by the Forever Hounds Trust.
Animal charity posted the photo on Twitter, saying: “We’re so happy for Suzie who found #ForeverHome at @RollingStones with Charlie Watts, his wife Shirley, and their drummer Charlie Watts.”
“Shirley, their honorary friend, is a member of Forever Hounds Trust, and Suzie, their companion was saved from greyhound racing. “
They were married in 1964, and have one daughter, Seraphina Watts (52).
This is Charlotte Watts 25, a mother to the model. She was shocked when Frostbite, her pet wolf, was taken from her London house.
Charlie died just weeks after it became clear that he was recovering from an unknown medical procedure and would not be able to attend the Rolling Stones tour in America next month.
In 2004, he was treated for throat cancer.
Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021, 13:12:51 +0000