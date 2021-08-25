Cloud Wars: Charlie Bell, former leader of Amazon Web Services According to reports, he joins Microsoft

Charlie Bell, a long-standing leader of Amazon Web Services has apparently accepted a position at Microsoft.

Bell, a member of Amazon’s senior leadership team and a longtime linchpin of the company’s cloud business, left the Seattle company this month after more than 23 years.

Business Insider reported earlier Wednesday that Bell was headed to Microsoft, and CNBC later confirmed that the Redmond, Wash.-based tech giant hired Bell as corporate vice president.

Bell and Microsoft have been contacted for comments.

This hire represents a major victory for Microsoft Azure’s cloud computing arm against AWS, which is the dominant market player in this sector.

Bell joined Amazon in 1998 when it acquired his company, Server Technologies Group, an e-commerce transaction software company that he founded in 1996 after leaving Oracle, according to his LinkedIn bio. His Amazon role is described as “general management of AWS Services, including product description, pricing and software development, as well service operations.”

As long-standing leader of AWS, Andy Jassy takes over as Amazon’s CEO, Bell’s exit from Amazon marks the latest in a series of changes within the AWS executive team. AWS’s CEO Adam Selipsky is the new leader. Selipsky joined Amazon after serving as Tableau Software CEO in Seattle. Bell had been considered for the position of chief of AWS.

Several Amazon execs have left the company this year, including Steve Kessel, who led Amazon’s physical stores business; Wei Gao, a 16-year Amazonian who helped lead the company’s grocery efforts; and former Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke, among others. AWS executives including Larry Augustin, Teresa Carlson and others also left.

