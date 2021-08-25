Delta Doesn’t Mandate Vaccines for Workers But Adds $200 Additional Charge for Unvaxxed

A rise in unvaccinated Delta employees hospitalized with the Covid-19 Delta variant is prompting Delta Air Lines to take aggressive steps to encourage vaccination among its workers but won’t go as far as a mandate.

These steps include adding a $200 monthly surcharge for unvaccinated employees using the company healthcare plan starting in November and weekly Covid-19 testing beginning in mid-September, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo sent to colleagues on Wednesday.

Delta has charged $40,000 for an average COVID-19 hospitalization. Bastian stated that this surcharge is necessary in order to cover the financial risks our company faces by not getting vaccinated.

Additionally, Delta said unvaccinated employees must wear masks while working indoors until community rates stabilize, effective immediately.

Bastian stated that “in the recent weeks following the rise in the B.1.617.2 variant”, all Delta employees hospitalized with Covid weren’t fully vaccinated.”

Although not exactly a mandate for vaccines like that implemented by United last August, Delta seems to offer employees an option and encourage compliance.

Bastian said starting September 30, Delta will only provide Covid-19 pay protection for fully vaccinated employees, in compliance with state and local laws.

Delta stated that it was now the right time to get immunized for employees, following this week’s FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

