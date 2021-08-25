Elvis movie: Priscilla presley is’very nervous about Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic on The King

Elvis Presley is getting the movie biopic treatment next summer, following in the footsteps of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman. Baz Luhrmann’s Warner Bros blockbuster has already entered post-production. It was shot in Queensland Australia, with Austin Butler playing Elvis, and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, The King’s manager. The director had a three hour lunch with Elvis’ ex-wife, Jerry Schilling (Memphis Mafia member), before filming started. Schilling accompanied The King on his trip to the White House.
Back in 2019, Priscilla told Smooth Radio: “[Baz] is sending me the script when they finish up the little details. He has me involved.
During Elvis Week, however, The King’s ex-wife said she had not received the script. She is now very nervous about the final product, and how it portrays Elvis.
Priscilla spoke at Graceland and told a group of Elvis lovers and people watching on the internet: “To be truthful with you…I don’t know much about that movie.”
“Baz visited my house a few times. “Baz came to my home a few times. He promised that he would send me the script when he got back from Australia. It is still being worked on.”
Priscilla said, “I haven’t received it. This makes me a bit nervous.”
Baz is a little bit offbeat, so it makes me nervous. “I don’t know his plans.”
Although the 76-year old admitted that Moulin Rouge’s director made great movies, she isn’t sure what her angle was on Elvis.
She stated, “I don’t know where he is going.” He has his ideas. He’s had conversations with people. It all comes down to who he has talked to.
Priscilla mentioned how Tom Hanks was “great”, and that they had dinner together at Jerry’s house where they spoke for around four to eight hours.
Rising star Austin Butler is best known as the Manson killer Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She said that he was a nice-looking boy.
The 30-year-old said that she has good features, but laughed: “But again Elvis never looked like anyone!” We are sorry!
Warner Bros. has yet to release first looks and trailers for Elvis, which will be in cinemas June 3, 2022.
Publiated at Wed 25 August 2021 21.55:43 +0000