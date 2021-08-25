Experts warn about car rental cancellations ahead of Bank Holiday Weekend Warning: ‘Huge Savings’

The insurer received three quotations for the hire of a car in the UK for the August bank holiday weekend. It was done as part its most recent investigation.

The average rental car cost was PS157. Some quotes were as high as PS367.

In comparison, short-term car insurance would only cost PS53 per driver, while borrowing from family and friends will run you PS53.

Edinburgh drivers could save as much as PS26 on their rental car costs.

