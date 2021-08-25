Final Fantasy XIV is closing one-third North American server To new characters

Final Fantasy XIV has been beloved for years, and it’s been exploding in popularity over the past few months. Servers have already been straining, and players are looking nervously ahead to the surge that’s likely to accompany the Endwalker release date. The developers have already announced that they will help alleviate congestion. However, for the moment, only one third of North American servers are open to new characters.

One of three NA data centres, the Aether one has all its worlds categorized as “congested”, meaning no new characters are allowed until this classification is removed. While new players are allowed to create characters on different servers, their Aether friends can’t play with them. This will not be the case, at least until future data center visits.

For more long-term solutions, director and producer Naoki Yoshida says in the announcement that “our Infrastructure and Development teams are working closely to plan large-scale solutions such as expanding our data centers or adding new Worlds. However, the global demand is growing for semiconductors and there’s an ongoing shortage. We are struggling to find the right equipment, as we have said before.

At the moment, improvements are expected to be made at EU data centers. The 5.58 hotfix has allowed the team to make some adjustments to those servers, allowing for an increased login cap. As well, hardware upgrades are scheduled for September.

