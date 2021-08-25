Five years later, Samsung’s phone sets fire to an airplane Galaxy Note 7 debacle

Five years ago, it felt like twenty. Samsung’s mysterious case of exploding Galaxy Note 7 smartphones might as well be ancient history, but for the 129 passengers and six crew members on an Alaska Airlines flight, it was anything but.

Alaska Airlines flight 751 from New Orleans to Seattle had a scare after it landed on Monday evening, as a passenger’s Samsung Galaxy A21 phone “overheated and began sparking,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told the Associated Press. The flight crew used fire extinguishers for the problem. Passenger’s had to be evacuated on slides because the cabin interior was cloudy due to smoke.

Alaska Airlines told the AP that two passengers had to be treated at a hospital, but the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Twitter account said only bruises and scrapes were reported. Mashable was informed by a Samsung spokesperson via email that they are aware of the issue and conducting an investigation.

The Galaxy A21 is a budget-friendly $249.99 Samsung smartphone that came to the U.S. last year, making it four years newer than the infamous Galaxy Note 7 that caused so many problems back in 2016. Manufacturing errors in the device’s battery case led to problems with the Note 7, which was recalled. The Note 7 is the top-rated Samsung smartphone, even though the Galaxy A21 phone is lower in price. Mashable even called it “the best smartphone on the planet” before retracting its Mashable Choice award.

We are glad that the situation was not worse, considering the dangers posed by a combustible phone in an aircraft cabin. This is a rare occurrence and Galaxy A21 smartphones won’t be doing it in masse. Smartphones that explode were one of the many terrible things that occurred in 2016, which we won’t have to repeat in 2021.

